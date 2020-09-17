UK group begins design work on hospital projects in Oman

MUSCAT, SEPT 17 – International Hospitals Group (IHG), the British based-international provider of healthcare consultancy services, has announced that design work has commenced on three state-of-the-art hospitals being developed at key locations around the Sultanate of Oman on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

UK headquartered IHG was awarded three contracts by Oman’s Ministry of Health for the design, construction and equipping of three state-of-the-art hospitals, to UK NHS and appropriate International standards, in Khasab, Suwaiq and Salalah.

These three projects are a great boost for both the Omani and British economies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said IHG in a press statement.

“The new projects will support jobs in the UK and Oman throughout the duration of the build, by drawing heavily on the expertise of supply chains in both countries, including Britain’s world renowned specialist knowledge and medical equipment. At peak over 6,000 staff will be employed both in Oman and the UK on the design, construction and equipping of the three projects.”

The Omani Government and the British Government have collaborated on these major healthcare projects, by supporting the Project Financing through circa £550 million worth of long-term finance support to the Government of Oman from UK Export Finance (UKEF).

Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, said in a statement: “The size of this contract demonstrates the appetite for the UK’s world leading healthcare expertise across the globe. I am delighted UK Export Finance is supporting the construction of these three hospitals which will not only improve healthcare provision in Oman, but will also expand IHG’s overseas business. IHG will provide a full design, construction and services package for all three hospitals.

“Work will also include the construction of emergency power systems, maintenance facilities, roads and other associated infrastructure.”

The three design and build hospital infrastructure projects are currently in design development with permanent works progressing on all three sites covering a total of circa 50 hectares.

IHG specialises in the provision of consultancy, design and construction, equipping, operation and management of hospitals and healthcare facilities. Founded in 1978, the group has successfully completed more than 480 projects in over 52 countries in both the public and private sectors. Its clients have included 24 national governments, the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation.

Lord Astor of Hever noted: “It is to no surprise, following a tender process that IHG was finally chosen for these prestigious healthcare projects in the Sultanate of Oman.

“IHG takes great pride in delivering world class healthcare across the globe to British and international standards.”

