UK aims to reopen primary schools from June 1

Britain’s government intends to stick with a plan to reopen primary schools to some pupils from June 1, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

“That’s certainly the intention,” he told Sky News.

The government faces opposition to the plan from some teachers and labour unions.

