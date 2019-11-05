Uber Tech’s quarterly loss widens as costs rise

NEW YORK: Uber Technologies Inc on Monday posted a wider third-quarter loss as the company tries to outspend competitors through discounts and invests heavily in loss-making new business ventures, sending its shares down 5.5 per cent in after-hours trading.

Nevertheless, the company promised it would be profitable by the end of 2021 as quarterly revenues, driven by its global ride-hailing business, beat expectations.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told journalists on a conference call the company as a whole would achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability for the full year of 2021, but declined to provide details on the performance of individual business units by that time.

The move follows a similar announcement by smaller ride-hailing competitor Lyft Inc.

Uber’s costs jumped about 33 per cent to $4.92 billion in the latest quarter. Gross bookings, which include ride-hailing, mobility, food delivery and freight payments, rose 29 per cent from a year earlier to $16.47 billion.

Overall, the company’s net loss widened to $1.16 billion in the quarter ended September 30, from $986 million a year earlier, while net loss on a per-share basis narrowed to 68 cents from $2.21.

“Uber would be EBITDA positive if it wasn’t also investing in Uber Eats, the freight operation and autonomous driving capabilities,” said Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell.

Known for its ride-hailing app in more than 700 cities worldwide, Uber has diversified its business over the past years. — Reuters

