UAE, Bahrain sign deal to normalise ties with Israel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday to normalize ties with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed accords with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al Zayani. Reuters/ONA

