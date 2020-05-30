SALALAH: Salalah may have two years’ worth of rain in just a few days, as the city and its adjoining areas have been receiving heavy rains since Thursday that is likely to continue till Sunday.

The commercial weather forecasting services website, AccuWeather, sounded very heavy rain in Salalah due to the low pressure in the Arabian Sea.

“380 mm (15 inches) is possible in this area including Salalah, Oman. This amount of rain would be about two years’ worth of rain for the city in just a few days,” the report said.

Most areas in Dhofar are witnessing heavy rain since Thursday. Heavy rain, according to Oman Met Office, will continue till Sunday, the direct impact of which will be there till Monday.