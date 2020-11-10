Two-thirds of UK businesses at risk of insolvency

The effect of the pandemic is being gravely felt with two-thirds of all businesses across the UK currently trading having a “low to severe risk of insolvency”, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The latest Business Impact of Coronavirus Survey (BICS) from the ONS found that 64 per cent of businesses across all industries are at risk of insolvency, with 43 per cent of companies running on less than six months’ cash reserves. The figure comes on top of the 14 per cent of all UK businesses that had already paused trading under local lockdown restrictions.

Businesses in the hospitality industry are at the highest risk of entering administration, with 17 per cent of all accommodation and food companies currently trading at “severe risk” of insolvency, according to the ONS. Seven per cent of all pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK have zero cash reserves, latest data showed.

A spokesperson for trade body UK Hospitality said: “There can be no doubt of the devastating impact that the government’s restrictions are having on hospitality and pub businesses across the UK. “Without urgent sector-specific support for our industry, massive business failure is imminent and hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost from a sector that was in growth at the beginning of this year, as well as in the supply chain that supports them.”

It comes after more than two-thirds of businesses in the hospitality sector reported a slump in usual turnover for this time of year.

Key figures in the hospitality sector have called for further financial support, warning that the 10 pm curfew that was imposed, social distancing measures and tier restrictions decimated the industry and caused wide-scale job losses.

Nine per cent of the entire UK workforce and more than a quarter of the nation’s hospitality industry were still on partial or full furlough last month, according to the ONS. The Trade Union Congress (TUC), which represents more than 5.5m workers across the UK, has warned the country will see a “tsunami” of job losses when the furlough scheme eventually winds down.

Figures up to last month from the ONS showed a slight increase in the number of UK businesses resuming trading in October, with 86 per cent of businesses in the UK operating then — compared to just 66 per cent in June.

However, the latest figures are likely to be much lower, after large swathes of the North of England, Scotland and the whole of Wales had entered some form of local lockdown and currently in the UK a second lockdown is in place until 2nd December.

Businesses in the arts and entertainment industry have taken the biggest hit from the pandemic, with 30 per cent of companies in the sector currently shuttered.

But the pandemic continues to weigh on those businesses that reopened, with almost half of companies that resumed trading experiencing a decrease in turnover compared to normal business at this time of year.

A government spokesperson said: “We understand the pressures businesses are currently under and have put in place one of the most comprehensive packages of business support in the world, worth more than £200bn.

We have also given businesses much-needed breathing space by extending measures put in place to protect them from insolvency.”

He added: “Our plan for jobs will support businesses in the months ahead, and businesses that were required to close due to local lockdowns at the time can claim £3,000 a month. On top of this firms can continue to access billions of loans and guarantees, cuts to VAT and business rate relief.”

(The writer is our foreign correspondent based in the UK)

