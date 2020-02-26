Main 

Two special flights to bring stranded passengers from Iran

Muscat: As part of the efforts to ensure the return of citizens and residents stranded in Iran, the Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has approved the operations of two special flights to bring passengers.

Two flights  – one from Kish International Airport arrive in Muscat on Wednesday (February 26) while the second one from Shiraz Airport will arrive on February 28.

On Tuesday, PACA said, appropriate measures will be taken to facilitate the return of citizens and residents from the countries affected by the decision to suspend flights.

The decision to suspend flights to various countries was taken in coordination with the competent authorities and as per international organizations, PACA said.

It urged travelers on flights to the countries whose flights are suspended to verify the status of their flights with airlines to obtain updates to be followed.

Despite the cancellation of flights to certain destinations like China and Iran based on evaluation reports submitted by the Ministry of Health, PACA confirmed that precautionary measures will continue to be applied at all airports to contain the spread of coronavirus.

