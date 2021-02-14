Two ports designated for landing, inspections of foreign fishing vessels

Muscat: Minister of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries and Water Resources issued a decision to designate some ports for landings and inspections of foreign fishing vessels, based on the Royal Decree No. 26/2013.

Article 1: The following ports shall be designated as landing ports and inspections of foreign fishing vessels that request permission to enter Omani fishing ports:

1- Port of Salalah.

2- Port of Duqm.

Article Two: Ministerial resolution 230/2015 referred to shall be repealed.

Article Three: This decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be enforced from the day following the date of its publication.