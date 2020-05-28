Two Indian repatriation flights today

Muscat: Two repatriation flights to India – Calicut – Muscat, and Salalah – Kannur – will be operated today, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said.

As in the case of flights operated earlier under the mission, passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the embassy on the basis of information received by it.

So far, 1,970 passengers have left for various cities in India on 11 flights since the start of the mission.

Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

Flight Schedule

28-May Muscat Kozhikode (Kerala)

28-May Salalah Kannur (Kerala)

29-May Muscat Kochi (Kerala)

30-May Muscat Jaipur (Rajasthan)

30-May Muscat Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

30-May Muscat Trivandrum (Kerala)

31-May Salalah Kannur (Kerala)

01-Jun Muscat Kozhikode (Kerala)

01-Jun Salalah Kannur (Kerala)

02-Jun Muscat Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir)

03-Jun Muscat Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)

03-Jun Muscat Kannur (Kerala)

04-Jun Muscat Kochi (Kerala)

04-Jun Muscat Trivandrum (Kerala)

07-Jun Muscat Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

The embassy said it will contact the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone.

The Embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons.

All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in

order to board the flight.