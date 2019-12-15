Two coveted titles at World Travels Awards scooped by Oman hotel

Two coveted titles at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2019 and its offshoot, the World Spa Awards, the World’s Leading New Hotel 2019 and Oman’s Best Hotel Spa were scooped by one of Oman’s newest and hippest hotels. W Muscat located at the capital joined the global hospitality industry’s most prestigious properties when it accepted the awards during the Grand Final Gala Ceremony held at the neighbouring Royal Opera House Muscat.

Considered the ‘Oscars’ of the hotel industry, the World Travel Awards are a welcome win for the resort, which opened its doors in April this year.

“We’re thrilled that our hotel has been recognised with two World Travel Awards, a remarkable achievement given our short time in operation. Our aim from the beginning was not only to offer something new to the local social scene but to draw a different kind of tourist to Oman; one that is young, adventurous and experience-hungry. Whether guests are looking to chill, to play, or anything in between, we have something for all. It is all about our guests pursuing their lust for life and unlocking their individuality,” said Gerald Chevasson, General Manager of W Muscat.

As an iconic property owned and developed by OMRAN Group, the Sultanate’s leading executive arm for tourism development, W Muscat has brought its fresh approach to luxury hospitality to Oman, steered by the globally-recognised W brand.

An essential part of the W experience is the AWAY® Spa which, like the rest of the hotel, is designed to make guests feel like they’ve stepped into another world. Reminiscent of the ancient ritual of stargazing, guests are enveloped under a bejewelled night sky with the intimacy of cave-like comfort. With an enticing spa menu, a Beauty Bar for touch-ups and ‘quick fix’ treatments, AWAY® Spa is perfect for all-day pampering or a quick glam session before a night out.

