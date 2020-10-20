Local 

Two arrested for attempting to smuggle alcoholic beverages

Oman Observer

Muscat: Coast Guard Police boats of Musandam Governorate arrested 2 people of an Asian nationality for attempting to smuggle a large amount of alcoholic beverages.

Legal procedures against the defendants are underway.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8347 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Citizen arrested after viral video of reckless driving

Oman Observer Comments Off on Citizen arrested after viral video of reckless driving

Council panel debates report draft

Oman Observer Comments Off on Council panel debates report draft

Workshop on safe air-conditioning

Oman Observer Comments Off on Workshop on safe air-conditioning