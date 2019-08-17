Twitter testing search bar for DMs on app

Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a new option for its Direct Message (DM) section that would allow users search for a particular message by a specific person through a dedicated tab. The feature would let users search for a particular message via profile name and likely by Twitter handle according to famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, web portal Social Media Today reported. “Twitter is working on Search for Direct Messages,” Wong tweeted along with a short video of the working of the test feature. “I feel like the contextual search will also be implemented in the future,” she added in another tweet.

