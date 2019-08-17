Science Tech 

Twitter testing search bar for DMs on app

Oman Observer

Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a new option for its Direct Message (DM) section that would allow users search for a particular message by a specific person through a dedicated tab. The feature would let users search for a particular message via profile name and likely by Twitter handle according to famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, web portal Social Media Today reported. “Twitter is working on Search for Direct Messages,” Wong tweeted along with a short video of the working of the test feature. “I feel like the contextual search will also be implemented in the future,” she added in another tweet.

You May Also Like

Smartphone game can help detect Alzheimer’s risk

Oman Observer Comments Off on Smartphone game can help detect Alzheimer’s risk

This jacket will warn users if they leave phone behind

Oman Observer Comments Off on This jacket will warn users if they leave phone behind

HPE reveals powerful computer prototype

Oman Observer Comments Off on HPE reveals powerful computer prototype