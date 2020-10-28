Turkey marks 97th Republic Day

The Republic of Turkey celebrates the 97th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic on Thursday. On October 29, 1923 Turkish Republic was announced to the world with great pride and the triumphant commander of the war of independence, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was chosen to be the first President of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkish Ambassador to the Sultanate, Ayşe Sözen Usluer said: “Today, Turks all around the world are celebrating the anniversary of the proclamation of our Republic with tremendous joy and pride even though we will not be together with our citizens due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

“During the 97 years, under the guiding principle set for us by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk “Peace at home, peace in the world” Turkey has taken astonishing steps for contributing to the peace and stability of the world and become a respected member of the international community.

“We attach utmost importance to deepen political relations, enhance trade cooperation and to further develop people-to-people contacts with the Sultanate since our Diplomatic relations started in 1973.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and all the Omani officials for the cooperation shown to us and to renew my wishes and prayers for the continuation of the strong friendship between Turkey and Oman and the prosperity of Omani nation.”

