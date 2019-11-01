Turkey begins joint patrols with Russia in Syria to verify Kurdish forces’ pullout

DERBASIYEH, Syria: Turkey started joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria on Friday to verify whether Kurdish forces have withdrawn from a key border zone in compliance with a deal reached between the two governments.

The patrols, which began just before noon, follow an agreement they signed in the Black Sea resort of Sochi last week which gave Kurdish forces 150 hours to withdraw from a band of territory along the border, in a process that Russia said was now complete.

They add to the complicated mix of forces operating along the frontier, including US troops who patrolled an eastern section on Thursday for the first time since US President Donald Trump said last month the troops were withdrawing.

The patrols on Friday began near the border town of Derbasiyeh, from which Kurdish fighters have already pulled out, an AFP correspondent on the Turkish side of the border reported.

The soldiers headed to the east of Derbasiyeh in a convoy of Turkish and Russian military vehicles to patrol a strip of territory several dozen kilometres long, according to Turkish military sources.

The Russian army said in a statement that the convoy consisted of nine vehicles, protected by an armoured personnel carrier, and that it would cover more than 110 kilometres.

The Turkish defence ministry confirmed in a tweet that the patrols “with ground and air units are under way”.

The ministry said in a separate tweet that a meeting with a Russian military delegation was planned in Ankara to discuss “tactical and technical issues”.

TEMPORARY DEAL

Last week’s Sochi agreement halted a Turkish operation launched against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria on October 9, which left hundreds dead and

prompted tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Under the deal, Turkey is to assume control over 120 kilometre wide section in the centre of the border, while Syrian government forces are to deploy to the east and west.

Along the whole length of the border, a 10-kilometre-deep buffer zone is to be created on the Syrian side which will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops.

Turkey intends to set up a “safe zone” 30 kilometres deep, in which some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it is hosting could be resettled.

The Kurds spearheaded a US-backed military campaign against the IS group that deprived the militants of their final sliver of Syrian territory in March this year but Ankara views the Kurdish forces as “terrorists”.

Abandoned by their ally Washington — which early this month pulled its own troops back from the border area, effectively allowing Turkey to attack — the Kurds turned to Damascus which swiftly deployed its forces, reclaiming swathes of territory it lost as long ago as 2012.

President Bashar al Assad said on Thursday the Sochi agreement was “temporary,” and will eventually pave the way for his government to retake Syria’s northeast. — AFP

Related