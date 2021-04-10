Region World 

Tunnel discovered between Syrian village, Turkey

Turkish security forces have discovered a tunnel between Syria and Turkey and in the process detained 24 migrants, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced. The approximately 100-metre-long tunnel ran between the Turkish border province of Hatay and the northern Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib. It has reportedly been destroyed by Turkish troops. The armed forces repeatedly report arrests of irregular migrants or refugees at the border, which is generally closed. Turkey has taken in the largest number of refugees since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011. — DPA

