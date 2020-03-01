Tunisian president receives Interior Minister

Tunisia: The thirty-seventh session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council was launched on Sunday in Tunis, under the patronage of Tunisian President Kais Saied. The president received Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of the Interior, who is heading the Sultanate’s delegation in the conference, at Carthage Palace. The council discusses the report of the Secretary-General of the Council and the report of the Vice-Chancellor of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS) on the work of the university.

