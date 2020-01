President Donald Trump of the United States said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened about the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos”.

President Trump hailed His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as a “real partner and friend of the United States of America.” Trump added that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos “brought peace and prosperity to his country”, noting that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos worked with nine different American presidents.

