Trough of low pressure to bring rains across Oman

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure starting from today evening to Sunday, the Directorate-General of Meteorology has said on Thursday. Heavy to moderate rains expected with thundershowers across the Sultanate resulting drop in temperatures.

“Chance of rain with various intensities and occasionally thundershowers associated with hail, wind and flash floods are expected over Musandam and North Al Batinah Governorates. Later on Friday and Saturday, the weather condition is expected to affect Al Buraimi, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahira, Muscat, Al Dakhlia, North Al Sharqiya, and South Al Sharqiya Governorates,” a statement from the met office read.

The weather condition is associated with fresh Southeasterly wind causing dust storm and hazy conditions over deserts and open areas. Sea state will be moderate to rough along most of the Sultanate coasts with wave height ranging between 2.0 and 3.0 meters. The wind may cause an extension of the seawater over the low laying coastal areas coinciding with the high tide.

“Huge sea waves crashing on the parapet wall of Mutrah corniche literally drenched all evening walkers. Many shops at the Mutrah souq were closed early fearing inundation. People are staying away from the corniche fearing rough sea”, Muhammed Ashraf, a shop owner at the Mutrah Souq told the Observer.

The authorities urged all to take precautions while driving and not to cross wadis.

The highest temperature recorded on Wednesday in the Sultanate was 28.7 degrees Celcius in Salalah and Saiq recorded the lowest temperature of 0.59 degrees Celcius.

In a separate statement, Oman met said, the possible drop in temperatures would result in snowfall and freezing temperatures in mountainous areas. People planning to travel to Jabal Shams and Akhdar are advised to take precautionary measures.

Photo: WeatherOman/Twitter