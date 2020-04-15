Trough of low pressure to affect Oman from today

Muscat: The weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre has indicated that a trough of low pressure (Al-Ghadaq) will affect the Sultanate from April 15-17.

“It is expected that varied intensity of rainfall, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh wind and hail over governorate of Musandam extending gradually to affect governorates of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North al Batinah, and Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas,” the Oman Meteorology said.

The weather event will be associated with moderate to fresh southeasterly wind over governorates of Al Wusta and Dhofar which will cause rising of dust.

The sea state will be moderate over most of the coastal areas of the governorate of Musandam and coastal areas of Gulf of Oman with a maximum wave height of 2.5 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) as advised all to take precautions during rain and wadis and to check the visibility and sea state before sailing and follow the instruction of the Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID -19 to stay home and never leave unless it is too necessary.