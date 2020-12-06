Trough of low pressure likely to affect northern parts

Staff Reporter

Muscat: The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre weather analysis said a trough of low pressure ( al Reham Trough ) is expected to affect the northern parts of the Sultanate from Monday, December 7 -9.

There are chance of rain occasionally thundershowers may be associated with fresh winds , hail precipitation , and flash floods ( wadis ) over governorate of Musandam Monday morning , extending gradually during evening over North al Batinah and al Buraimi governorates.

The governorates of south al Batinah , Muscat , Al Dakhliya , North al Sharqiyah and South al Sharqiyah will be affected by the trough on Tuesday and Wednesday following the passage of the trough , a moderate to fresh northeasterly wind is forecasted to affect most of the Sultanate , leading to a noticeable drop in temperature .

Sea state will be moderate to rough along the coastal areas of Musandam governorate and Oman Sea with maximum wave height of 2.5 meters .

Civil Aviation Authority has advised all to take precaution during rain and wadis and to check the visibility and sea state before sailing and follow the instructions.