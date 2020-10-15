Tropical system heading toward the Arabian Sea: Met

Muscat: The western coast of India has been experiencing low pressure associated with convective clouds and thunder showers.

This system is expected to move across the Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours.

The system is being monitored closely by Oman Met Office, Civil Aviation Authority as it is expected to intensify.

“Once it intensifies the system is expected to develop into a tropical depression after which, it is expected to move toward the center of the Arabian Sea in the following three days,” said Majid al Maqbali, Weather Forecaster at Oman Met Office.

The weather experts say they have to wait till this stage before they can say anything more about the system especially the direction of its path.

“We are waiting for it to enter the Arabian Sea to analyse its exact direction. But this is the latest update. We will have to wait few more days to understand the system any further,” Al Maqbali said.

Meanwhile it has been hazy over the northern parts of the Sultanate and clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chance of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along coastal areas of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea winds are expected to be northeasterly light to moderate and occasionally fresh and over the rest of the Sultanate it will be easterly to southeasterly light to moderate.

Waves are expected to be moderate along the coastal areas of Oman Sea and Musandam and south al Sharqiya governorates with maximum wave height of 2.0 meters and slight to moderate along rest of the Sultanate coasts with maximum wave height of 1.5 meters.