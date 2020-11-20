Local Main 

Tropical depression to bring rains for Dhofar, Al Wusta

Muscat: The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre weather analysis indicated that a tropical depression has been developed south of the Arabian Sea on Friday with estimated surface wind speed around the center (17 – 27 knots).

It is expected to head west towards the Horn of Africa and the Gulf of Aden.

Clouds advection over governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta is expected to start from Monday, November 23, 2020, which could be accompanied by isolated rain and possibly thundershowers with a fresh wind.

Sea state will be moderate to rough along coasts of Dhofar and al Wusta governorates with wave height ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters.

Civil Aviation Authority has advised all to take precautions during rain and wadis and to check the visibility and sea state before sailing and follow the Issued weather Bulletins & reports.

