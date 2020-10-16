Tropical depression developing in Arabian Sea: Met

Muscat: The National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center of Oman Meteorology has indicated a formation of a tropical depression system over eastern parts of the Arabian Sea

The system is located at longitude 70.7°E and latitude 17.8°N near to the western coast of India with an estimated surface wind speed around the center between 17 to 25 knots (31-46 km/h), a statement from Oman Meteorology said.

The system will move westward direction towards the centre of the Arabian Sea without any direct impact over the sultanate during the coming three days.

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center continues to monitor all updates of this tropical weather event and the Civil Aviation Authority advises the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and reports, the statement said.