Tributes pour in for late HM

MUSCAT: Condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos continued to pour in from leaders around the world.

UK Queen: Ardently dedicated

to developing his country

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour al Said received a cable of condolences from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Queen Elizabeth II expressed her heartfelt sympathies to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. She said she was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who, she added was loyal to the Sultanate, inspiring to his people and ardently dedicated to developing his country. She underscored the prudent leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and his commitment to peace and understanding between nations and religions. She voiced gratitude to all that the great leader has done for the sake of fostering ties of friendship between the two friendly countries. She hoped that the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries will continue to grow and prosper.

Trump remembers: ‘Friend to all’

US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences over the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, calling him a friend to America who worked for peace in the Middle East.

“As the longest-serving leader in the Middle East, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos brought peace and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all,” Trump said in a statement.

“His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all viewpoints. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a true partner and friend to the United States, working with nine different American presidents,” Trump said.

Russian President: Underscores personal contributions

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received a cable of condolences from President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, President Putin expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Royal family and the Omani people on this immense loss. He praised the ruling period of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the social and economic development witnessed in the Sultanate during his era. He underscored the great personal contributions of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in enhancing the friendship relations between the two countries.

President of Comoros:

Heartfelt condolences

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq has received a cable of condolences from President Azali Assoumani of the Union of the Comoros on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, President Assoumani expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy and that of the government and people of the Comoros. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased soul in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful, and grant the Monarch of the country and the Omani people patience.

King of Spain: Values

distinguished relations

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq has received a cable of condolences from King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, King Felipe VI expressed his deep sadness, sincere condolences and sympathy and that of the government and the friendly people of Spain to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Royal family and the Omani people on this immense loss. He hailed the distinguished relations binding the two friendly countries.

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam: Example of sincerity

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq has received a cable of condolences from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Brunei Darussalam expressed his sincere condolences on this immense loss. He pointed out that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was an example of sincerity and hard work that have transformed the Sultanate into a civilised country. He affirmed that the Sultanate would continue the path of progress and prosperity in light of his wise leadership. He also valued the bilateral relations binding the two countries and the importance of strengthening them in the upcoming years. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco: Active role in building bridges

King Mohammed VI of Morocco said in a statement that “The Sultanate of Oman and the Arab world lost a great, wise leader who has established a comprehensive renaissance in his country. This renaissance qualified him to play an active role in building bridges of Arab and Islamic solidarity and reinforcing dialogue, peace and moderation.”