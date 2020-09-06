Tributes pour in for Indian artist

Muscat: People from different walks of life offered tributes to popular Indian artist Unni Krishnan, who had been living in the Sultanate for over a decade.

“It is a very unfortunate incident that we lost such a talented artist. He was a social worker too. Indeed, his death is a big loss,” Munu Mahawer, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate said.

Unni, a highly talented artist, graphic designer, signboard expert, and the brain behind the artwork of many of the short and long films shot in Oman, passed away in his apartment building on Saturday.

“Unni left his footprints behind, and it is a big loss for the art community in Oman,” Ammujam Raveendran, an active environmentalist and social worker said.

Hailing from Chavakkad in Kerala, Unni had been liked not just by members of Indian fraternity in Oman but also by Omanis for his extensive contributions to art, culture and dance, and drama within the diaspora and beyond.

“May he be blessed, Unni was a good soul who was seen with a smile,” Ahmed al Wuhaibi, one of his friends said.

“It was very disheartening to hear the sad news. I had a brief talk with him when I met him just two weeks back. He was so pleasant and welcoming. May God grant him eternal peace,” Vishal, an artist said.

“His death has come as a shock for the Indian community,” said Mini Mary John.

Hari Kumar Acharath called Unni’s demise as a great loss to Oman’s cultural scenario and art. “He will be truly missed as he had been part of all the stage shows, short films, and other cultural settings,” he said.