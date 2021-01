Muscat: The Earthquake Monitoring Center at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) said that tremors were reported on two separate occasions from Southern Iran, both more than 100 km away from Khasab.

The center said that the first earthquake measuring 5.8 was reported at 1:31 a.m local time, 132 km away from Khasab.

The second earthquake measuring 4.7 and occurred at 6:50 am local time, 113 km away from Khasab.