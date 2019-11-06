Main 

Tremors reported 196 km from Khasab

Muscat: An earthquake measuring 5.9 and with a depth of 10 km on the Richter scale has been reported by SQU’s Earthquake Monitoring Committee in Southern Iran, 196 km from Khasab.

The tremors were reported at 11.40 am local time.

