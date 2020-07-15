TRC organises training workshop for its member

Muscat: The Omani Cultural Heritage Strategic Research Program of the Research Council (TRC) implemented a virtual two-day training workshop for members of the research teams and their directors, and members of the administrative teams of the numerous projects that the programme is currently working on from various agencies and institutions.

The workshop presented by Dr Aisha al Darmki, Director of the Omani Cultural Heritage Strategic Research Program, and Dr Nasser al Saqri, Assistant Director of the Omani Cultural Heritage Strategic Research Programme, aimed to clarify the importance of collecting Omani cultural heritage materials in the field, the environment for collecting cultural heritage materials, methods of collecting materials in the field, as well as demonstrating how to prepare a suitable research plan for the collected materials, in addition to managing and organizing the work.

The workshop also included a review of the programme, its goals and projects. It also discussed the field of collection guide for researchers and the means of collecting cultural heritage materials and its various mechanisms by observation, documentation and interview.

The workshop also showed the audience a presentation illustrating the tasks of the research team, the tasks of the main researcher, the role of the members of the research team, the tasks of the collector, and the conditions for selecting the narrators of the cultural heritage. The presentation also touched on the various stages of collecting cultural heritage materials in the field in prospects of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the Sultanate. —ONA