TRC hosts family and talent Hackathons

Muscat, Nov 5 – The Research Council (TRC) is taking part at the second season of Oman Science Festival 2019 to transfer knowledge, provide a stimulating environment for research and innovation, encourage creativity and innovation, and promote the culture of scientific research and innovation. Participation of TRC in the festival further includes an interactive pavilion that allows visitors to experience new and enriching experiences in the use of virtual reality screens and 3D printers. Interactive competitions throughout the duration of the festival are organised with valuable prizes to be handed. They aim at spreading awareness of the roles of TRC and its various programmes. TRC will also participate with a presentation on the preparation of the National Strategy for Research and Development (NSRD) 2020-2040 project, and discuss its importance and objectives. Additionally, a presentation titled as “Can H2 be the Future Green Energy?” will also be part of the festival’s workshops.

The Family Hackathon event is addressed to family members to encourage creativity and present creative ideas and solutions using modern technology. It also aims to solve issues related to sustainable development and to motivate participants to find practical solutions using the techniques of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). The Talent Hackathon (YouTube) is an event in which young participants interested in technology are competing to find innovative solutions to real world problems and challenges using the technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution, such as virtual reality and augmented reality, the use of Internet of Things and their applications in smart cities and interactive big data analysis.

Moreover, in cooperation with the ‘Wallah Nestahal’ team, TRC will organise a competition on film making to promote scientific content in YouTube within the YouTube Hackathon. The winners of the competitions organised by TRC will receive a paid scientific trip to attend Expo 2020 Dubai. There will also be 200 coupons for 200 training

courses in one of the academic institutions.

Among the different participating institutions in Oman Science Festival, EJAAD is participating in the festival in the Energy Corner, Oman Animal & Plant Genetic Resources Centre (OAPGRC) is participating in many activities and events associated with the festival in the Environment Corner, while the Innovation Park Muscat (IPM) will participate at the festival through Makers Oman, the IPM’s prototyping centre.

