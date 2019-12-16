Local 

TRC board approves National Strategy for R & D 2040 Draft

Oman Observer

His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, Chairman of The Research Council (TRC), presented National Research Awards to 12 winners in Annual Research Forum 2019 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday. HH Sayyid Shihab also chaired the board meeting of TRC and discussed the final draft for the National Strategy for Research and Development (NSRD) 2040 that aligns its priorities with Oman Vision 2040 and integrates with sectoral strategies in various government and private institutions in the Sultanate.

