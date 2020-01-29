Travel to China only if necessary

Experts have cautioned those who have travelled to the affected areas to report to the authorities as the Ministry of Health issued an update on Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which has affected 4,174 people and claimed 132 lives in China.

“One should alert health authorities if he or she finds any of the symptoms of viral fever and those who have travelled to the affected areas should report to the authorities,” Doctor Faryal Ali Khamis, senior consultant and Head of Infection Diseases Section at the Internal Medicine Department at the Royal Hospital, told the Observer.

Earlier, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, chaired the second meeting with the under-secretaries and directors-general of the Ministry of Health (MoH), to discuss the latest development on the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) on Wednesday.

The meeting highlighted the precautionary measures taken by the Sultanate to tackle the virus outbreak, as well as discussed the preparedness and emergency plans at the land, sea and air entry points, and the coordination between the Ministry of Health and other authorities.

The meeting stressed the necessity for the readiness of the public health emergency plans across the governorates and the importance of coordination between the health authorities at the level of the governorates.

In addition, the meeting emphasised the readiness of the private health sector to receive any suspected cases of nCoV and the coordination between them and the MoH health institutions.

He also stressed the ongoing coordination between the Ministry of Health, WHO and the GCC health ministers.

Dr Al Saeedi recommended to not travel to China unless absolutely necessary, and those who came from China must adhere to the instructions provided by the concerned at all border crossings.

The minister stressed the Sultanate’s preparedness in tackling this outbreak, and hoped that everyone cooperates with the authorities concerned.

common SYMPTOMS

The most common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty of breathing. In the most severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. People with old age and underlying disease are at risk of complication and death.

“Virus attacks the respiratory system and one should follow the respiratory etiquette including covering the mouth with hands or tissue paper or a cloth. Also, one should wash hands for at least 20 seconds whenever he or she goes out and comes back and follow personal hygiene when shaking hands with others”, Dr Faryal said.

investigations continue

A statement from the MoH said that epidemiological investigations are still ongoing in China to identify the animal reservoir of nCoV. Some studies has shown that the new virus share some similarities to Corona virus found in bats.

In addition, 65 cases has been reported outside of China in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, Vietnam, Nepal, Australia, France, USA and Canada.

No cases of nCoV have been reported in the Sultanate or in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate General of Diseases Control & Surveillance continues to monitor the situation and has activated the preparedness plans at the border crossings, and all healthcare institutions to handle suspected cases should such arrive, as well as raising the public awareness about this disease.

Information has been distributed to all healthcare facilities to be vigilant if people return from China and develop fever and cough with 2 weeks after leaving China.

“To date, there is no vaccine for this virus and no effective drugs for treatment. It may take several years before a vaccine against the virus can be made. Supportive care for people infected can be very effective” she added.

The Ministry of Health urges citizens and residents to adhere to the preventive measures, follow the proper healthy habits while travelling to the affected areas and go to the nearest healthcare institution in case of presence of any of the symptoms with disclosure of the travel history.

For further information on the new Corona virus (2019-nCoV), please contact the MoH call centre on 24441999 and follow information from the formal sources and do not pay attention to the rumours.