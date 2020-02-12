Travel insurance must for Schengen visa applicants

Travel insurance that covers the whole territory of the Schengen Area remains mandatory for all Schengen Visa applicants, even with the most recent update of the Visa Code of the European Union, according to schengenvisainfo.com.

The updated Schengen Visa code which came into force on February 2, and now applies to all Schengen embassies, consulates and visa centres abroad highlights the importance of travel insurance for visa application, in particular for multiple-entry visa applicants.

“Applicants for a uniform visa for one or two entries shall prove that they have adequate and valid travel medical insurance to cover any expenses which might arise in connection with repatriation for medical reasons, urgent medical attention and/or emergency hospital treatment or death, during their stay(s) on the territory of the Member States.

The insurance shall be valid throughout the territory of the Schengen Area Member States and cover the entire period of the person’s intended stay or transit. The minimum coverage shall be 30,000 euros.

The insurance must cover all expenses that may arise due to a health complication or accident and repatriation in case of death. The new code even lists the absence of adequate travel insurance as a reason strong enough to reject a visa application to any of the Schengen member countries.

