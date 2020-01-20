Transport minister meets Batinah OCCI members

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, met with the head and members of the Board of Directors of the branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in the Governorate of North Al Batinah on Monday. Present in the meeting were businessmen and representatives of Sohar Industrial Estate (Madayn).

The meeting reviewed the conditions of the transport sector in the Governorate of North Al Batinah, highlighting aspirations of businessmen in general and owners of land transport establishments in particular to develop these sectors. It also addressed challenges and familiarising with the ministry’s plans and visions regarding transport and the logistical sector.

The meeting also discussed the development of main roads and entrances to the governorate, such as the road leading to Sohar Industrial Estate as well as the development of the Sohar Airport building.

Abdullah bin Ali al Shafi’e, Head of OCCI Branch in the Governorate of North Al Batinah, affirmed during the meeting the necessity of accelerating the pace to create an attractive environment for the owners of land transport establishments in light of the increase in commercial and economic activities in the Governorate of North Al Batinah. — ONA

