Transport, Communications and IT Minister receives UK Ambassador

Muscat: Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology received in his office on Sunday Hamish Cowell, ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed fields of cooperation in sectors of transport, communications and IT. They also discussed matters of mutual interest between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Eng Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Transport and Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Communications and Information Technology. –ONA