Transforming healthcare

Health practitioners have hailed the 10th Five-Year Plan for Health Development (2021-2025), as a well perceived and farsighted plan for the health sector that requires much-needed attention following recent challenges being faced by the sector.

A senior medical professional called it a visionary document, well drafted for the health sector’s development.

“Oman’s healthcare has seen tremendous development in recent years. It strives to grow and upgrade, and it is a very good sign that the government is preparing for the sector’s future needs’’, he said.

The Plan focuses on a public-private partnership to render the best possible services to both the citizens and residents, as public health is of paramount importance, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) 10th Five-Year Plan for Health Development (2021-2025).

The Plan was launched on Tuesday by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. “Public health is the national priority in Oman Vision 2040 and will adhere to the principles of the Vision’’, he said.

“The plan aims at achieving more comprehensive services for all, better care and quality by collaborating with other health sectors and stakeholders.”

The 10th Five-Year Health Development Plan, according to him, is based upon the Health Vision 2050, and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the country.

It stands close to the World Health Organization’s work programme, the Political Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, as well as Salalah Declaration on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. It also strives to evaluate the results and recommendations of the 9th Five-Year Health Plan.

The Plan is developed on five strategic objectives, key priority initiatives, and 43 expected results to be carried out by the ministry, including central directorates and directorates in the governorates, according to implementation levels.

health services

The 10th Five-Year Plan envisages the National Health Plan, including governmental and private agencies providing health services in the Sultanate. It aims to establish a joint planning and implementation culture, emphasising that health is everyone’s responsibility.

“The private health sector in the Sultanate has grown well and is taking more responsibility in providing healthcare to both expatriates and nationals’’, said Dr Benny Panakkal, Medical Director at Badr Samaa. He feels that private and government healthcare providers during the current pandemic situation. The MoH’s 10th five-year Plan recognises the role of private sector. It has been developed in line with the National Health Plan that includes governmental and private agencies offering health services in the Sultanate. It aims to establish a culture of joint planning.

The Plan comprises six strategic programmes carried out through initiatives and projects to achieve universal health coverage, health sector governance and restructuring, a more sustainable efficient health sector planning and financing system, human resource development for health, sustainable availability of medical and pharmaceutical products and equipment, and digital transformation in the health sector.

“This Plan aims at efficient health sector planning and financing system, sustainable availability of medical and pharmaceutical products and equipment as well as digital transformation in the health sector. All these are very exciting, and I am sure will transform the health sector in the Sultanate in a very positive way’’, he said.

KABEER YOUSUF

