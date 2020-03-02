TRA warns telecom companies for misleading ‘unlimited’ offers

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued a circular 1/2020 to both Omantel and Ooredoo stating that they are under obligation to clarify the terms and conditions of different promotional packages.

Both companies have been urged to immediately remove the term ‘unlimited use of the service’ from all packages offered to beneficiaries immediately.

The circular is based on complaints that these offers are sometimes ambiguous, which often lead or mislead customers about the actual benefits of these packages.

TRA instructed both companies to clarify the terms and conditions in a transparent manner without creating any scope for confusion as per the retail tariff regulations

TRA warns of necessary regulatory and legal measures in the event of non-compliance with this directive.