TRA kicks-off public consultation on regulatory sandbox

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) of the Sultanate has announced the launch of a public consultation on its regulatory sandbox – a framework in which telecom service providers and researchers can pilot or test their innovations or ideas.

Announcing the launch of the public consultation, the Authority said: “The TRA intends to allow telecommunications technology, applications or services to be tested in a coordinated, coherent, secure and safe manner.”

The framework, it stated, will be applicable to all entities or individuals (seeking) to test services related to telecommunications technology, applications or services directly.

It defined the sandbox as a ‘safe house’ where pilots of specified types of innovative products and services can take place.

“Sandboxes allow businesses to test innovative products, services, business models and delivery mechanisms in a live environment, without having to immediately comply with all regulatory requirements,” the Authority explained.

According to the regulator, the regulatory sandbox will be open to any company, technology firm or individual who aspires to “introduce innovation in the telecommunications market” in the Sultanate.

Besides enabling interested parties to test their products and services in a controlled manner, the framework also reduces time-to-market at potentially lower cost.

Additionally, it aids in identifying appropriate consumer protection safeguards to build into new products and services, it said.