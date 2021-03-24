TRA explores challenges to telecom services in Al Mazunah Free Zone

AL MAZUNAH: Eng Omar Hamdan al Ismaili, CEO of Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), visited Al Mazunah Free Zone (MFZ) to explore the challenges of telecom services facing the investors in the free zone.

During the visit, Al Ismaili was accompanied by officials from TRA and representatives of telecom service providers in the Sultanate.

The delegation was briefed on the MFZ, the ongoing and upcoming projects and the status of telecom services in the free zone, which are provided by the service providers including Omantel, Ooredoo, and Oman Broadband. — ONA