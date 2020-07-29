Local Main 

TRA clarifies on automatic renewal of value-added services

Muscat: The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) in Oman has made a statement on the automatic renewal of value-added services. 

“In case you do not want to renew the subscribed service automatically, be sure to choose the subscription for one time only, and the company has no right then to renew that service automatically,” TRA said. 

One of the conditions for participation in value-added services is that the company sends a secret number and the subscriber must enter the number to ensure the approval and validity of the subscription, it added.

 

