TRA: 5G networks affected by external radio interferences

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) on Monday announced that the 5G networks of Omantel and Ooredoo are experiencing external radio interferences from outside the borders which affected the network performance in some parts of the Sultanate.

Engineer Yusuf bin Abdullah al Balushi, Vice President for Spectrum Management Affairs at TRA said the TRA has issued a statement notifying the users that the 5G networks of the services providers (Omantel and Ooredoo) have been affected by external radio interferences.

The TRA said in a statement that it has conducted the required measurements for detecting the source of the interferences with several field measurements carried out in cooperation with Omantel and Ooredoo. The telecom companies also conducted additional measurements in direct coordination with regional companies.

TRA confirmed that it is coordinating with the relevant bodies in the region to locate the source of the interferences and halt the flaw that affected the 5G networks in the Sultanate.

Al Balushi said that the TRA is going to discuss the latest developments related to this matter at the meeting of the technical committee of the GCC Telecom Bureau scheduled to convene online on June 23-24. He noted that other countries in the region are experiencing radio interferences to their 5G networks which requires concerted efforts to identify their sources. — ONA