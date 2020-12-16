Tourism sector gearing up for post-pandemic recovery

IT is not surprising that Oman’s tourism sector losses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have amounted to a half billion Omani riyals ($1.3 billion) or perhaps more, not counting the disruption and other impacts caused to small enterprises associated with this sector.

The latter provide services in the form of hospitality, transportation, food, souvenirs, and so on.

The impacts to the tourism sector were outlined the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism at the last press conference of the Supreme Committee overseeing Oman’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes on top of a dramatic decline in international oil prices since the start of the year and earlier, the closure of airports, travel, tourism and hospitality services, and so on.

Some preventive measures were necessary to be taken to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

Now, the authorities concerned are making efforts to effectively restart the tourism and other sectors by relaxing visa guidelines for citizens of 103 countries worldwide.

Notwithstanding the positive results of these decisions, beneficiaries will be mainly major institutions that own large and upscale hotels and come equipped with their own airport reception facilities and services, car and bus rental transportation, lounges, resorts and restaurants.

The owners of small enterprises, on the contrary, are unlikely to reap the rewards flowing from these decisions. It is high time that major institutions collaborate with the Omani owners of small enterprises to benefit jointly from the recovery expected in the tourism sector.

The pandemic has hit both big and small businesses. The number of hotel guests almost halved by the end of the third quarter of this year.

For its part, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is working to support Omani businesses by rolling out a recovery plan for the sector covering not only opportunities for small players, but also ensuring their safety amid the pandemic.

It is also working on the sustainability of the human resources in this sector, notably by providing training support and developing their qualifications.

At the same time, successful tourism initiatives require effective marketing to help stimulate this sector ahead of the launch of the next five-year plan aimed at diversifying sources of national income.

Tourism plays a big role in the global economy and was therefore included in the ‘Tanfeedh’ programme among five sectors with the potential to fuel Oman’s economic diversification.

Also, it represents an important resource and a vital factor in employing Omani manpower in the various projects that are being developed within this sector.

It is expected that the tourism industry will witness a return to good growth in the post-pandemic era.

The introduction and roll-out of vaccines bode well for the sector’s recovery. Efforts are also underway to reassure foreign visitors that the Sultanate continues to be a safe and tranquil destination with all precautions being taken to ensure their well-being.

HAIDER AL LAWATI

haiderdawood@hotmail.com