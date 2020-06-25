Tourism Ministry discusses impacts of Covid-19 on tourism sector

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism held on Thursday a video conferencing meeting to highlight impacts of Covid-19 on the tourism sector, the readiness of hotel establishments to receive tourists during the coming period, and the precautionary measures regulating this.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mahrazi, Minister of Tourism, in the presence of a number of owners of hotel establishments, Boards Chairmen in the hotel sector and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

The meeting put forward many proposals and visions that will minimize the economic losses in the hotel sector during the current period due to the pandemic.

The proposals in this meeting focused on restructuring loans for investors in the hotel sector, financing policies and encouraging banks to invest in the tourism sector, in addition to providing a package of exemptions.

The participants stressed the importance of paying attention to this sector and supporting it in various ways. –ONA