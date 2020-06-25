Main 

Tourism Ministry discusses impacts of Covid-19 on tourism sector

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism held on Thursday a video conferencing meeting to highlight impacts of Covid-19 on the tourism sector, the readiness of hotel establishments to receive tourists during the coming period, and the precautionary measures regulating this.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mahrazi, Minister of Tourism, in the presence of a number of owners of hotel establishments, Boards Chairmen in the hotel sector and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The meeting put forward many proposals and visions that will minimize the economic losses in the hotel sector during the current period due to the pandemic.

The proposals in this meeting focused on restructuring loans for investors in the hotel sector, financing policies and encouraging banks to invest in the tourism sector, in addition to providing a package of exemptions.

The participants stressed the importance of paying attention to this sector and supporting it in various ways. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6970 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman, South Africa look to expand trade in foodstuffs

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, South Africa look to expand trade in foodstuffs

ROP opens new building in Nakhal

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP opens new building in Nakhal

Abdelkarim, Shuang clinch AFC honours

Oman Observer Comments Off on Abdelkarim, Shuang clinch AFC honours