Total lockdown begins in Oman

Muscat: Oman on Saturday evening entered into a major nationwide lockdown with no exception for any movements between 7pm and 6am.

The lockdown is aimed at checking the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. It will be in force till August 8.

“There is a complete closure and there will be no room for exceptions to cross the check points between the governorates from 7pm to 6am, ” the Royal Oman Police (ROP) sources have said.

Accordingly, movement between all governorates has been regulated with entry and exit checkpoints and the violators will be subject to legal action, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“We are regulating the people and vehicle movement from other governorates to Muscat and back and from 7pm to 6am and those who violate will be booked,” chief of one of the checkpoints has told the Observer.

There are four checkpoints around the capital city ‑ Jifnain, Halban, Barka, and Quryat. No entry of people would be allowed nor anyone from inside would be allowed to go outside.

However, emergency medical cases, travellers heading to the airport, or coming from a journey, transporting essential supplies are exempted from the curfew.

Those who are travelling abroad have to show their airline ticket or passports at the check points while heading to the airports and those who are going to drop the passenger need to get a return permission from the check point itself.