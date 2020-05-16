Total 46 cases in Buraimi as people flout instructions

Muscat: The number of cases in Buraimi governorate has gone up because the local population has been not strictly following preventive procedures and instructions issued by the competent authorities, said a top official of Buraimi Hospital.

It may be recalled Buraimi now has 46 cases, of which only five have recovered from the illness.

Speaking to the Oman newspaper, Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah al Shehhi, executive director, said the hospital has taken a number of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which included activation of an emergency plan for dealing with the epidemic.

The number of appointments in outpatient clinics has been reduced and limited to the necessary cases. Routine appointments have been postponed so that it does not affect the health of patients.

A mechanism has also been set up to divide the work of doctors and nurses to reduce their chances of exposure to the infection and to ensure the presence of medical staff at all times.

He said that Eid holidays this year will be different and people will have to leave some habits and practices that are followed during the festival. They must not go out and should avoid gatherings at all times.