CORONAVIRUS Local Main Uncategorized 

Total 46 cases in Buraimi as people flout instructions

Oman Observer

Muscat: The number of cases in Buraimi governorate has gone up because the local population has been not strictly following preventive procedures and instructions issued by the competent authorities, said a top official of Buraimi Hospital.

It may be recalled Buraimi now has 46 cases, of which only five have recovered from the illness.

Speaking to the Oman newspaper, Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah al Shehhi, executive director, said the hospital has taken a number of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which included activation of an emergency plan for dealing with the epidemic.

The number of appointments in outpatient clinics has been reduced and limited to the necessary cases. Routine appointments have been postponed so that it does not affect the health of patients.

A mechanism has also been set up to divide the work of doctors and nurses to reduce their chances of exposure to the infection and to ensure the presence of medical staff at all times.

He said that Eid holidays this year will be different and people will have to leave some habits and practices that are followed during the festival. They must not go out and should avoid gatherings at all times.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6386 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

It’s hot times for the coldest continent!

Oman Observer Comments Off on It’s hot times for the coldest continent!

Global Exchange opens 5 counters at Muscat Airport

Oman Observer Comments Off on Global Exchange opens 5 counters at Muscat Airport

Not one of us can perform his duty properly unless he is armed with knowledge

Oman Observer Comments Off on Not one of us can perform his duty properly unless he is armed with knowledge