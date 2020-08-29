Top priority for digital transformation, eGovernment

MUSCAT, AUG 29 – Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary for Communications and Information Technology at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said the ministry is committed to implementing the eGovernment strategy as a priority goal in line with the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Dr Al Shaithani said: “His Majesty’s attention to the role of communications and information technology sector in supporting and promoting social and economic development has been evident since His first speech last February, as His Majesty’s messages were focused on encouraging innovation, employing artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and providing young people with the future skills to enable them to contribute to building the nation and progressing its prosperity.

“His Majesty also stressed that the government will follow up the progress of this aspect; therefore, we, at the ministry, will review and reevaluate all strategies, plans and projects, and will set clear and specific goals and action programmes to accelerate the digital transformation and complete the implementation of eGovernment.”

The Under-Secretary added: “The directives of His Majesty to provide computers to higher education students from social security segment and those with low income, and the government’s rapid endeavour to deliver the communication and Internet services to 598 villages and rural areas in the Sultanate during this year, confirm His Majesty’s interest to empower all citizens of the nation with technical services and knowledge.”

Dr Al Shaithani indicated that the ministry’s competencies in relation to the advanced technologies came as a translation of His Majesty’s vision of moving forward to grasp the science and skills of future, and enhancing the use of advanced technologies and employing them to improve the competitive capabilities of the national economy.

This comes in line with Oman’s 2040 vision, which considered this sector as a supporter and enabler of economic sectors; thus, the ministry was entrusted with unprecedented and new competencies such as setting up the national space programme, supporting programmes for developing uses and applications of space science and technology, establishing infrastructure for the development and manufacturing of space systems and satellites, and transferring and adopting advanced technology in the information technology industry.

These competencies were translated through the ministry’s structure as there are a centre for space, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, directorates for infrastructure and digital platforms, stimulating the sector, building future skills and empowering other sectors, he added.

Related