Too much worry risks Covid-19

“Some are hard and fast rules… but some are rules for your guidance only”, wrote British journalist A G Gardiner in his short story “All About a Dog”. I was reminded of this moral when I sneezed during my shopping in a supermarket.

I know sneezing in public is risky during these pandemic times. “Sir, please follow the rule and go home if you are not well,” advised an exasperated fellow shopper, who even lodged a word of protest with the shop supervisor against my sudden involuntary expulsion of air.

Although my sneezing resulted from the allergic reaction to the perfume my accuser was wearing, he still had all the right to suspect that I am a carrier of the coronavirus. Moreover, symptoms of coronavirus and flu are almost similar. Ever since the breakout of the pandemic, people have become more anxious that they fail to realise the fact that sneezing is caused by allergy!

The virus is new, and there remain many questions about the illness and the way it spreads. But we let us understand scientific facts and not panic. We don’t exactly know up to what extent we’ll be impacted or how bad things might turn out.

There are many things we can do — even in the face of this exceptional crisis.

We should realise the fact that too much anxiety will not do any good. Instead, practise the highest possible hygiene by putting in place necessary precautions like keeping physical and social distancing, avoiding crowded places, wearing masks and washing hands frequently.

But still the good news is, for most people, coronavirus infection is generally mild and symptoms of fever and cough don’t last long. The bad news is the virus is novel and highly contagious, and right now there is no vaccine.

Let us not forget that the more we are worried the more vulnerable we are!