Tips to fight COVID-19 for high risk people

People who have diabetes are most at risk of developing complications and needing intensive hospital care, followed by those with underlying heart conditions, then lung conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). So, in addition to washing your hands, practising “social distancing” and sticking to good overall hygiene measures, there are a few other things you can do to minimise covid-19 risk

1Diabetes

High levels of sugars in your blood can dampen your immune system. If your blood sugars have been poorly controlled for some time, this can cause the white cells that help fight off infection to become weaker and fewer in number, leaving you prone to catching infections as well as suffering from the complications of them. Improving your diet by cutting down on carbohydrate-rich foods and increasing your physical activity levels will help to bring your blood sugars down and help give your immune system the best possible chance of fighting off the coronavirus.

2Heart conditions

High blood pressure and high cholesterol will put considerable pressure on your heart and its ability to pump blood around your body, making you prone to infections. Take your medication and look at your diet and lifestyle choices. Once again, avoiding carbohydrate-heavy foods and increasing your uptake of vegetables and lean meats such as chicken and fish will help.

3Asthma and COPD

Most people who have significant asthma or COPD are prescribed two groups of inhalers. The first are preventers, which are taken every day (even if you are feeling well) to help improve your background lung function and reduce the risk of a flareup of your condition. The others are relievers — usually a blue inhaler that is taken only when you are feeling short of breath or wheezy. If you are using your reliever inhaler more than two to three times per week, it would suggest your background lung health is not under control and you should speak with the clinician who manages your condition to see whether or not you need stepping up your treatment. Having good background lung health will go a long way towards reducing your risk of Covid-19 complications including severe respiratory problems and even pneumonia.