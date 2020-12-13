Tiger recorded at the highest-ever elevation in Nepal

A Royal Bengal tiger has been caught on camera wandering at an altitude of 3,165 meters which is by far the highest altitude at which big cats have been found in Nepal, according to forest authorities. The tiger was captured twice in November by a camera trap set to monitor ten wild red pandas equipped with GPS-satellite collars in a forest in eastern Nepal, the Department of Forests and Social Conservation said in a statement.

Sonam Tashi Lama, Programme Coordinator of Red Panda Network (RPN) said that the finding was surprising as the tiger has never been found at that altitude in Nepal. — dpa

