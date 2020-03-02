COVID-19: PACA reiterates statement on ticket refund

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has reiterated its statement, which was issued through a circular 1/2020 to all airlines operating in the Sultanate. This circular is based on statement 6 issued by the Ministry of Health on February 2, regarding the epidemiological situation of coronavirus disease.

In a statement, PACA said it would like to inform all airlines operating in the Sultanate to adhere to the following instructions:

The airlines cooperating with travellers who express their unwillingness to travel to the countries where it has recorded cases of infection with the coronavirus, in terms of returning the value of tickets for the tickets booked without deducting any fees announced in the conditions of the ticket.

As for non-refundable tickets, they are processed by giving the traveller the choice between issuing a ticket with a new date upon issuance of instructions from the concerned authorities enabling them to travel or issuing a voucher for the value of the travel ticket valid for a year without deduction of any fees declared in the conditions of the ticket.

The authority called on airlines to put these instructions into effect as of the date of its issuance.