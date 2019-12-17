Tibiaan Properties announces grand prize winner of brand new BMW

MUSCAT: Tibiaan Properties, the Sultanate’s award-winning real estate company, announced the lucky grand prize winner of a brand-new BMW 2019. The draw was held yesterday, December 17, 2019 at the Tibiaan Properties Head Office in the presence of Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service for Administrative Affairs Development, alongside a representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and members of the company’s management

Tibiaan’s CEO Fahad al Ismaili welcomed the Chief Guest and briefed him on the various activities of Tibiaan Properties and the services it provides to individuals, investors, developers, and organisations. Sayyid Salim al Busaidy declared Sulaiman bin Salih al Harthy as Tibiaan’s grand prize 2019 winner.

During his briefing, Al Ismaili highlighted that the company achieved this year over RO 12 Million in individuals’ sales value until December 16, 2019. These sales covered apartments, plots, commercial units, villas, etc. The buyers come from 9 countries. He also said that the total value of individual sales that were eligible to enter the draw reached over RO 8,767 million.

“The raffle draw promotion was introduced in June this year, emphasising our company’s message to the clients of always wining with us,” commented Tibiaan’s CEO Fahad al Ismaili. “There is something extremely gratifying about being a part of someone’s win. At Tibiaan Properties, we are happy with the outcome of the promotion campaign. It was a wonderful opportunity to reward our loyal customers, Congratulations to the winner of this year’s grand prize and we hope to conduct more of such exciting offers in the future,” he added.

Younis al Harrasi, Tibiaan’s VP of Sales and Marketing emphasised: “At Tibiaan Properties, we don’t only offer good quality projects to our clients, but we also give them personalised experiences and rewards. Tibiaan recently received Oman’s Most Trusted Brand Award in the real estate sector which clearly reflects on this strong relationship we have with our clients.”

Tibiaan manages a diverse portfolio of properties in some of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in the capital area. They include villas, apartments, as well as commercial units. As can be expected of Tibiaan Properties offerings, each of the residential complexes feature retail shops and restaurants, swimming pool and free parking for homeowners. Individual apartments come semi-furnished with high-quality fittings.

